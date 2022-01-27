$6,895+ tax & licensing
$6,895
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2009 Buick Lucerne
CXL
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8156623
- Stock #: 3112
- VIN: 1G4HD57M19U134031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3