Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Journey

132,070 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Journey

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,070KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6033720
  • Stock #: 2941
  • VIN: 3D4GG57V59T564285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2941
  • Mileage 132,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

2009 Dodge Caliber SXT
 0 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-150 STX
 209,000 KM
$7,295 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150 XLT
 187,422 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory