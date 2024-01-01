Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

248,255 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

2009 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,255KM
Good Condition
VIN 1J8GA59149L701505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2009 Jeep Wrangler