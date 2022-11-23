$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2009 Jeep Wrangler
2009 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
235,721KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9357505
- Stock #: 3229
- VIN: 1J8GA59149L701505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,721 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3