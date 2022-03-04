Menu
2009 Nissan Cube

133,000 KM

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

1.8 SL

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8457957
  • Stock #: 3143
  • VIN: JN8AZ28R39T126832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

