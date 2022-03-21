Menu
2009 Pontiac Montana

132,451 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2009 Pontiac Montana

2009 Pontiac Montana

4dr Reg WB w/1SA

2009 Pontiac Montana

4dr Reg WB w/1SA

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

132,451KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8935243
  • Stock #: 3189
  • VIN: 1GMDU031X9D104927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

