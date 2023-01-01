$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2010 Cadillac CTS
3.0L
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
171,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9450334
- Stock #: 5593A
- VIN: 1G6DA5EG1A0134716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
