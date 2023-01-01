Menu
2010 Cadillac CTS

171,930 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2010 Cadillac CTS

2010 Cadillac CTS

3.0L

2010 Cadillac CTS

3.0L

3.0L

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9450334
  • Stock #: 5593A
  • VIN: 1G6DA5EG1A0134716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5593A
  • Mileage 171,930 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

