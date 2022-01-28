2010 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
225,503 KM

Details Features

LS

LS

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

225,503KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8253112
  • Stock #: 3121
  • VIN: 2CNALBEW7A6389745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

