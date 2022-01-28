$7,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,595
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,595
+ taxes & licensing
225,503KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8253112
- Stock #: 3121
- VIN: 2CNALBEW7A6389745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,503 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3