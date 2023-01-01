Menu
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

232,257 KM

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

FWD 4DR 1LT

FWD 4DR 1LT

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

232,257KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9481653
  • Stock #: 3235
  • VIN: 2CNALDEW4A6268814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour black + grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,257 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Telematics

