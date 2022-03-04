Menu
2010 Dodge Charger

234,913 KM

$6,595

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,595

234,913KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8551160
  • Stock #: 3148
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV8AH129234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

