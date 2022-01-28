Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,128 KM

Details Features

$6,595

+ tax & licensing
$6,595

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,595

+ taxes & licensing

213,128KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256717
  • Stock #: 3100
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR303656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 213,128 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

