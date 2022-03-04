$9,595+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
SE
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
42,200KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8644541
- Stock #: 3166
- VIN: 3D4PG4FB4AT211039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
