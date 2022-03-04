Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

42,200 KM

Details Features

$9,595

+ tax & licensing
$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

2010 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

42,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8644541
  Stock #: 3166
  VIN: 3D4PG4FB4AT211039

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 42,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

