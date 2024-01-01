Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

138,157 KM

Details Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/Sport/TRX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/Sport/TRX

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 11419628
  2. 11419628
  3. 11419628
  4. 11419628
  5. 11419628
  6. 11419628
  7. 11419628
  8. 11419628
  9. 11419628
  10. 11419628
  11. 11419628
  12. 11419628
  13. 11419628
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,157KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GT9AS255580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,157 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 46,258 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic SI for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Honda Civic SI 161,577 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 169,175 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Ram 1500