2010 Ford F-150

230,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

2010 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8935258
  • Stock #: 3153
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E87AFA72740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

