$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2010 Ford F-150
2010 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
230,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8935258
- Stock #: 3153
- VIN: 1FTEX1E87AFA72740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3