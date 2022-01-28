Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

160,614 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMax Sarnia

1-519-332-1232

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

Location

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

1-519-332-1232

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8172814
  Stock #: A9889
  VIN: 1FTLR4FE4APA07135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,614 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

AutoMax Sarnia

745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2

