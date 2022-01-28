2010 Ford Ranger

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 6 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8172814

8172814 Stock #: A9889

A9889 VIN: 1FTLR4FE4APA07135

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 160,614 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.