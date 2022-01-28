$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMax Sarnia
1-519-332-1232
2010 Ford Ranger
2010 Ford Ranger
Location
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2
1-519-332-1232
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
160,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8172814
- Stock #: A9889
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE4APA07135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 160,614 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMax Sarnia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMax Sarnia
745 Confederation St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2E2