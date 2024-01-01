Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mazda CX-7

170,275 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda CX-7

FWD 4dr GX

Watch This Vehicle
11999215

2010 Mazda CX-7

FWD 4dr GX

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,275KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3ER2W50A0320177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2012 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD 243,694 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 107,096 KM $9,295 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi for sale in Sarnia, ON
2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi 274,420 KM SOLD

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda CX-7