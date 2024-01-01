$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Mazda CX-7
FWD 4dr GX
2010 Mazda CX-7
FWD 4dr GX
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,275KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3ER2W50A0320177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,275 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
2012 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD 243,694 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 107,096 KM $9,295 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi 274,420 KM SOLD
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2010 Mazda CX-7