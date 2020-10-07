Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

203,862 KM

$6,295

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

203,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5926701
  • Stock #: 2926
  • VIN: JM1BL1H56A1210720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease to own available OAC. Price Includes $400 administration fee.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Lynmar Auto Sales Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Lynmar Auto Sales Limited

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

