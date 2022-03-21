Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Altima

155,354 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SR

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SR

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,354KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8686256
  • Stock #: 3171
  • VIN: 1N4BL2AP0AC133550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 179,029 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
207,306 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlan...
 213,852 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory