2010 Nissan Rogue

172,900 KM

Details Features

$10,728

+ tax & licensing
$10,728

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,728

+ taxes & licensing

172,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9210886
  • Stock #: 06097B
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT4AW012588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 06097B
  • Mileage 172,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

