$10,728
+ taxes & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2010 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
172,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9210886
- Stock #: 06097B
- VIN: JN8AS5MT4AW012588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
