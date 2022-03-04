Menu
2010 Nissan Sentra

221,558 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,558KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8551181
  • Stock #: 3152
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP3AL695384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

