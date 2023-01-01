Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

83,371 KM

Details Description

$11,945

+ tax & licensing
$11,945

+ taxes & licensing

Progressive Auto Group

519-336-1239

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

Location

Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

$11,945

+ taxes & licensing

83,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10606353
  • Stock #: AC210401P
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC210401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AC210401P
  • Mileage 83,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2010 Toyota Corolla!

It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 90,000 kilometers! The following features are included: a trip computer, heated door mirrors, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine.

Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Group

Progressive Auto Sales

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

