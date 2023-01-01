$11,945+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group
2010 Toyota Corolla
1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9
83,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606353
- Stock #: AC210401P
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC210401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,371 KM
Vehicle Description
It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 90,000 kilometers! The following features are included: a trip computer, heated door mirrors, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine.
Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
