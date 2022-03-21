Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

179,000 KM

Details Features

$9,595

+ tax & licensing
$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8951614
  Stock #: 3191
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE9AC361372

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

