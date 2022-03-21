2010 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,595 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8951614

8951614 Stock #: 3191

3191 VIN: 2T1BU4EE9AC361372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

