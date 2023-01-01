$8,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
102,958KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10638381
- Stock #: 3336
- VIN: 1G1PF5S95B7107716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,958 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3