Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

102,958 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,958KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638381
  • Stock #: 3336
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S95B7107716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,958 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2010 Mercedes-Benz B...
 217,714 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue FW...
 227,043 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Cube 5dr...
 155,803 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory