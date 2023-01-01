Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

213,743 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2WD Crew Cab 167.7" Work Truck

Location

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

213,743KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9447160
  • Stock #: 3231
  • VIN: 1GC1CVCG8BF169944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 213,743 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

