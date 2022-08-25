$9,495+ tax & licensing
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
221,941KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8990962
- Stock #: 3190
- VIN: 3D4PH6FGXBT511089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 221,941 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
