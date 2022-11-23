Menu
2011 Dodge Journey

196,792 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

2011 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

196,792KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9398233
  Stock #: 3230
  VIN: 3D4PH6FG6BT550830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 196,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

