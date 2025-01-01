Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford Fiesta

159,234 KM

Details Features

$6,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Watch This Vehicle
12398598

2011 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,234KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ1BM122734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4-door Auto w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4-door Auto w/EyeSight Pkg 237,729 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD 243,694 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 107,096 KM SOLD

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fiesta