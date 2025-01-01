$6,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
2011 Ford Fiesta
5dr HB SE
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,234KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ1BM122734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,234 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4-door Auto w/EyeSight Pkg 237,729 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT RWD 243,694 KM SOLD
2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 107,096 KM SOLD
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
$6,895
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2011 Ford Fiesta