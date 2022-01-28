$9,495+ tax & licensing
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Flex
SE
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
203,520KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8165272
- Stock #: 3116
- VIN: 2FMGK5BC4BBD28838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,520 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
