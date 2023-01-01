$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL 3.5
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9556888
- Stock #: 22-280A
- VIN: 5XYZGDAG6BG049206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Here we have a nicely equipped 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a quick and powerful 3.5L V6 Engine that is still good on gas! It also has All-Wheel Drive for getting you through anything winter may throw your way. This vehicle also has a lot of features including Heated leather Seats and Satellite radio and a CD Player. Plenty of room for all of your traveling needs in a comfortable SUV! Come on down to Payless Automart to check it out today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.