2011 Kia Sorento

168,271 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

2011 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

168,271KM
VIN 5XYKTDA23BG052730

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,271 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2011 Kia Sorento