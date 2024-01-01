Menu
2011 Mazda CX-9

230,850 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr GS

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
230,850KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3TB3CA0B0314111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black + Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 230,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

