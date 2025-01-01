Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

187,313 KM

Details Features

$8,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

4DR SDN I4 AUTO GS

Watch This Vehicle
12435919

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

4DR SDN I4 AUTO GS

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,313KM
Good Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8BH2B5M13936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sdn Luxury FWD w/1SH for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sdn Luxury FWD w/1SH 139,135 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 169
2014 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 169" SLT 245,189 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn V6 EX w/3rd Row for sale in Sarnia, ON
2010 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn V6 EX w/3rd Row 235,795 KM $7,295 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA6