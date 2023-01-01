$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2011 Mazda Tribute
2011 Mazda Tribute
AWD I4 AUTO GX
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,636KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9700843
- Stock #: 3254
- VIN: 4F2CY9C71BKM07433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey + Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,636 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3