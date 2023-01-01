Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

131,636 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2011 Mazda Tribute

2011 Mazda Tribute

AWD I4 AUTO GX

2011 Mazda Tribute

AWD I4 AUTO GX

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,636KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9700843
  • Stock #: 3254
  • VIN: 4F2CY9C71BKM07433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey + Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,636 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

