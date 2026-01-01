Menu
2012 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection (White) - 3.6L V6 - All Wheel Drive - Fully Loaded

2012 Cadillac SRX

153,532 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Cadillac SRX

Premium Collection

13502084

2012 Cadillac SRX

Premium Collection

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
153,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GYFNFE3XCS635011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,532 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Cadillac SRX Premium Collection (White)
- 3.6L V6
- All Wheel Drive
- Fully Loaded

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-337-4550

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2012 Cadillac SRX