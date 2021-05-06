2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,895 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 9 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7124158

7124158 Stock #: 2986

2986 VIN: KL77P2EM9CK663543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 202,945 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

