$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
4dr Wgn 1LT
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
214,189KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9042319
- Stock #: 3174
- VIN: KL77P2EM9CK663543
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 214,189 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
