2012 Chevrolet Orlando

214,189 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn 1LT

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

4dr Wgn 1LT

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,189KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9042319
  • Stock #: 3174
  • VIN: KL77P2EM9CK663543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 214,189 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

