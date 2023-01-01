Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

110,212 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn Lt

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

4dr Sdn Lt

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

  1. 1700147842
  2. 1700147847
  3. 1700147852
  4. 1700147857
  5. 1700147861
  6. 1700147865
  7. 1700147870
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
110,212KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1JC5EH6C4200815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Lt for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn Lt 110,212 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 AWD 4dr GS for sale in Sarnia, ON
2009 Mazda CX-7 AWD 4dr GS 158,900 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 4dr Wgn Auto GT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 4dr Wgn Auto GT 203,800 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Sonic