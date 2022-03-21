Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

179,029 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

5dr Hb Lt

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

179,029KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676509
  • Stock #: 3173
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH7C4108327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,029 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

