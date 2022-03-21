$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr Hb Lt
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
179,029KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8676509
- Stock #: 3173
- VIN: 1G1JC6EH7C4108327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,029 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3