$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Dodge Avenger
4DR SDN
2012 Dodge Avenger
4DR SDN
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,798KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CDZAB7CN245086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,798 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
2012 Dodge Avenger 4DR SDN 197,798 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX 168,271 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara 248,255 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2012 Dodge Avenger