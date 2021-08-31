Menu
2012 Dodge Avenger

122,622 KM

$10,694

+ tax & licensing
$10,694

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2012 Dodge Avenger

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2012 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,694

+ taxes & licensing

122,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7824255
  Stock #: 5464A
  VIN: 1C3CDZCB0CN239952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,622 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Avenger SXT
$10,694 + Tax and Licensing
Make all your friends jealous while saving on gas. This 2.4 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 173 hp on a front-wheel drive 4-speed automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is 9.9 L/100 km city and 6.4 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Climate Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bluetooth Connection and Power Outlet. Great deal for a great looking car.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

