+ taxes & licensing
519-337-4550
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Avenger SXT
$10,694 + Tax and Licensing
Make all your friends jealous while saving on gas. This 2.4 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 173 hp on a front-wheel drive 4-speed automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is 9.9 L/100 km city and 6.4 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Climate Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bluetooth Connection and Power Outlet. Great deal for a great looking car.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5