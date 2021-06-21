2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,649 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 4 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7339445

7339445 Stock #: 5425A

5425A VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR397788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5425A

Mileage 128,444 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.