519-337-4550
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
$12,649 + Taxes and Licensing
One of the most sought after vehicle on the road today. This 3.6 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 283 hp on a 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, AutoStick with HD transmission oil cooler front wheel drive.Fuel consumption is 12.2 L/100 km city and 7.9 L/100 km highway.Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Sto and Go seating in back 2 rows and Bluetooth connectivity. This is very nice van with low Km, come take a look for yourself.
