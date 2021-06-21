Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

128,444 KM

Details Description Features

$12,649

+ tax & licensing
$12,649

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,649

+ taxes & licensing

128,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7339445
  Stock #: 5425A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR397788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5425A
  • Mileage 128,444 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
$12,649 + Taxes and Licensing
One of the most sought after vehicle on the road today. This 3.6 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 283 hp on a 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, AutoStick with HD transmission oil cooler front wheel drive.Fuel consumption is 12.2 L/100 km city and 7.9 L/100 km highway.Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Sto and Go seating in back 2 rows and Bluetooth connectivity. This is very nice van with low Km, come take a look for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

