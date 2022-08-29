$CALL+ tax & licensing
Payless Automart
519-337-4550
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
159,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9304243
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR311669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5567B
- Mileage 159,717 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
