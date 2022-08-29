Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

159,717 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

SE/SXT

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9304243
  • Stock #: 5567B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR311669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5567B
  • Mileage 159,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

