Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

133,985 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 11540607
  2. 11540607
  3. 11540607
  4. 11540607
  5. 11540607
  6. 11540607
  7. 11540607
  8. 11540607
  9. 11540607
  10. 11540607
  11. 11540607
  12. 11540607
  13. 11540607
  14. 11540607
  15. 11540607
  16. 11540607
  17. 11540607
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,985KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG2CT283328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2015 Kia Optima LX for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Kia Optima LX 172,367 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon for sale in Sarnia, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Rubicon 33,018 KM $34,790 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Hornet GT for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Dodge Hornet GT 18,460 KM $37,173 + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey