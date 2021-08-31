Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

142,497 KM

Details

$11,349

+ tax & licensing
$11,349

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

2012 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,349

+ taxes & licensing

142,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7660570
  • Stock #: 5451A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8CT165922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus
$11,349 + Tax and Licensing
This 7 passenger Journey is great for growing families. This 2.4 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 173 hp on a
4-speed automatic transmission AutoStick automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is 10.8 L/100 km city and
7.5 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. This is definitely a great vehicle for a larger family.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

