519-337-4550
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus
$11,349 + Tax and Licensing
This 7 passenger Journey is great for growing families. This 2.4 L Electronic Fuel Injection engine produces 173 hp on a
4-speed automatic transmission AutoStick automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is 10.8 L/100 km city and
7.5 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input and Steering Wheel-Audio Controls. Other options include Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning and Driver Adjustable Lumbar. This is definitely a great vehicle for a larger family.
