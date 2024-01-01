Menu
2012 Ford Focus

107,096 KM

Details Features

$9,295

+ tax & licensing
5dr HB Titanium

5dr HB Titanium

11943144

11943144

5dr HB Titanium

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,096KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP3N25CL325665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,096 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

