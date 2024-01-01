$9,295+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford Focus
5dr HB Titanium
2012 Ford Focus
5dr HB Titanium
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,096KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FAHP3N25CL325665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,096 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr EX-L w/Navi 274,420 KM $6,595 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 5dr HB CVT 1.8 SL 152,698 KM $7,295 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 173,539 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,295
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2012 Ford Focus