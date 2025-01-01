Menu
2012 Ford Focus

184,562 KM

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

12974311

2012 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,562KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP3K23CL364646

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3484
  • Mileage 184,562 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Outlet

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
$6,295

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2012 Ford Focus