2012 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 7 4 7 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9457213

9457213 Stock #: 3236

3236 VIN: 1FAHP3F21CL364106

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 152,747 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

