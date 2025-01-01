Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra - Dark grey - Fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder - Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling - Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control - Well-maintained and in excellent condition - Many More Features! Come see us today for details!

2012 Hyundai Elantra

81,359 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,359KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE0CH136809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,359 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Elantra
- Dark grey
- Fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2012 Hyundai Elantra