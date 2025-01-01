$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,359 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Elantra
- Dark grey
- Fuel efficient 1.8L 4 cylinder
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Heated Front Seats
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Many More Features!
Come see us today for details!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
