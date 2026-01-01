$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited w/Navi -AWD
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
Limited w/Navi -AWD
Location
H & I Service Centre Limited
314 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1L9
519-344-4845
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 262,200 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe offers a comfortable, reliable, and fuel‑efficient driving experience, making it a great choice for families and daily commuters. Powered by a 2.4L 4‑cylinder engine and paired with Hyundai’s smooth drivetrain, it delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The Santa Fe’s spacious interior, supportive seating, and practical cargo room make it versatile for errands, road trips, and everyday use.
This model features a clean exterior design, a well‑laid‑out cabin, and Hyundai’s reputation for long‑term dependability. With its 106.3‑inch wheelbase, the Santa Fe provides a stable ride and easy handling. It’s a smart, affordable SUV that balances comfort, capability, and value.
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