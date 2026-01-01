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<p>The 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe offers a comfortable, reliable, and fuel‑efficient driving experience, making it a great choice for families and daily commuters. Powered by a 2.4L 4‑cylinder engine and paired with Hyundai’s smooth drivetrain, it delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The Santa Fe’s spacious interior, supportive seating, and practical cargo room make it versatile for errands, road trips, and everyday use.</p><p>This model features a clean exterior design, a well‑laid‑out cabin, and Hyundai’s reputation for long‑term dependability. With its 106.3‑inch wheelbase, the Santa Fe provides a stable ride and easy handling. It’s a smart, affordable SUV that balances comfort, capability, and value.</p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

262,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi -AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14012478

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi -AWD

Location

H & I Service Centre Limited

314 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1L9

519-344-4845

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
262,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAG6CG146596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 262,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe offers a comfortable, reliable, and fuel‑efficient driving experience, making it a great choice for families and daily commuters. Powered by a 2.4L 4‑cylinder engine and paired with Hyundai’s smooth drivetrain, it delivers confident performance in all weather conditions. The Santa Fe’s spacious interior, supportive seating, and practical cargo room make it versatile for errands, road trips, and everyday use.

This model features a clean exterior design, a well‑laid‑out cabin, and Hyundai’s reputation for long‑term dependability. With its 106.3‑inch wheelbase, the Santa Fe provides a stable ride and easy handling. It’s a smart, affordable SUV that balances comfort, capability, and value.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited w/Navi -AWD for sale in Sarnia, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited w/Navi -AWD 262,200 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

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H & I Service Centre Limited

H & I Service Centre Limited

314 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1L9
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519-344-4845

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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

H & I Service Centre Limited

519-344-4845

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe