2012 Kia Rondo

224,971 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

4DR WGN I4 LX W/AC

2012 Kia Rondo

4DR WGN I4 LX W/AC

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,971KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9769849
  Stock #: 3261
  VIN: KNAHG8A85C7400078

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 224,971 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

